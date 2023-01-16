Draymond Green shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for big Warriors win

Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company’s other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.

The man can talk. He knows how to get a response, and he knows how to respond back. Challenge him if you will, pray that he doesn’t embarrass you.

In the Warriors’ 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Monday, one unlucky fan effed around and found out.

“He just was talking from the start of the game, until I shut him up,” Green said to reporters in Washington, D.C. “He stopped, obviously. But he had just been talking the entire time.

“I appreciate it, because I had nothing. I had nothing going, I couldn’t find it, wasn’t about to find it and then shout out to them — there were two of them. He got me going, so I appreciate those guys.”

The start of Monday’s game was a competition of Steph Curry and Jordan Poole trying to keep up with Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards’ big man who stands 7-foot-3. Curry scored 17 points in the first quarter and Poole topped him with 23 in the second. The Warriors led by two points after the first quarter and five at halftime. That’s due in large part to Porzingis doing whatever he wanted.

Porzingis scored 15 points in the first quarter while going 6-for-9 from the field, and then added another 10 in the second as he went 7-for-8 at the free-throw line. He scored 23 points in the last game he played, and had 25 by halftime against the Warriors. Green had seen enough.

Having someone in the stands chirping only added fuel to the fire.

“He kept being like, ‘You think you’re a Hall of Famer? I better never hear you say that again,’ ” Green explained when asked about what specifically inspired him. “I’m like that, bro. Live like that.”

Draymond wasn’t the only Warriors who heard the trash talk. Steph Curry did, as did the coaching staff. They also told Green to shut the fan up.

The Warriors know what makes Green tick. They know what kind of competitor he is. And they knew how he was going to make the fan eat his own words.

Through three quarters, Green was a minus-10 in plus/minus with six points on three shots. The final quarter was all about who knows how to win more than anybody else: Curry and Green.

While Curry scored 12 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, Green was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field with two huge 3-pointers to give him 11 points for the quarter, as well as four assists, two rebounds and one steal. His first three cut the Warriors’ deficit from five points to two points, and his second sparked a 9-0 Warriors run that saw them go from being down by six to up by four.

Golden State is now 5-0 this season when Green makes multiple 3-pointers, and 123-24 all time.

Kicking into winning gear down the stretch, Green finished the night with 17 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals. Porzingis on the other hand, he scored only seven points in the second half and was a minus-12 in the fourth quarter.

“We always love an engaged Draymond, no matter who puts the gas in the tank,” Curry said.

Monday night’s back and forth banter wasn’t like the situation in Milwaukee where Green said a fan tried to threaten he and his family’s life. This was lively, all in good fun. Curry even called the situation “the way it’s supposed to be” between fans and players. There was just one problem.

If you’re going to start something, you better be able to stick around until the finish — whether the final outcome is in your favor or not.

Curry couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the fan was nowhere to be seen at the end of the Warriors’ nine-point win.

“But that guy, he left early. I was very disappointed,” Curry said. “Very disappointed. We were running out the clock, you gotta take that smoke the whole game. As soon as we were walking back to the bench, I thought there’d be a final word. I looked over and saw him walking out before the clock was at zero.

“That’s a cardinal rule, you can’t do that. I’m sure he would have stayed if we lost.”

Though it’s mid-January, beating the Wizards before a back-to-back on the road against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers felt like a must-win. Behind Green’s fourth-quarter surge, the Warriors walked off the court with an important victory and the front office might be in search of adding someone else to the payroll.

Draymond Green’s whole life has been centered around proving doubters wrong. Do it again, the Warriors kindly dare you to.