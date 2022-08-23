Draymond Green shares perfect NSFW advice for aspiring players after workout

Dray shares NSFW advice for aspiring ballers after workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Draymond Green speaks, everyone listens because the four-time NBA champion often says the truth.

Following a workout with Rico Hines — the player development coach of the Toronto Raptors — and various other players, Green shared some wisdom that all basketball players should listen to.

(Warning: NSFW language)

“At the end of the day, m———–s got to play a role in the NBA,” Green said. “It’s two m———–s on a team that can do what the f–k they want to do and 13 other m———–s that got to play a role.”

Green added that being able to find that niche and doing it well is how players remain in the NBA.

“So you’re going to either master your role or you’re going to get the f–k out. And it’s just that simple,” Green said.

For Green to preach the importance of knowing team roles make sense. Not known to be a scorer, Green mastered being Golden State’s swiss army knife, being able to rebound, defend, and pass at an excellent clip.

The Warriors’ star is also the heart and soul of the squad, knowing when to lift up and push his teammates.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson can carry the offensive load by themselves. To a lesser degree, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole can power the offense as well but have accepted their roles as a defensive stopper and spark off the bench, respectively.

Having the Warriors’ core understand their own specific roles were instrumental in Golden State dispatching the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Considering his penchant for telling it how it is, it’s no wonder why Green is beloved by stars around the NBA.

For basketball players around the world, who better to listen to than a player that speaks the truth.

