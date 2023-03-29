Draymond Green shares adorable moment with daughter after Warriors win

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Dray’s daughter adorably interrupts dad’s post-win presser originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After an intense night on the court against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Warriors star Draymond Green reminded reporters at Chase Center of his softer side thanks to a little help from his daughter.

Green’s adorable sidekick joined him for his postgame press conference after Golden State’s 120-109 win, and pure cuteness ensued.

Before Green and his daughter made Dub Nation say “aw,” the 33-year-old picked up his 17th technical foul of the 2022-23 NBA season against New Orleans and was involved in more than one scuffle with the Pelicans.

His fire fueled the Warriors’ comeback win, helping the team overcome a 20-point deficit as they continue their NBA playoff push.

And maybe next time Green is involved in an on-court altercation, he’ll take a cue from his daughter and simply make a funny face to avoid another tech.

