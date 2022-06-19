Draymond Green sends hilarious NBA Finals Game 7 tweet on Father’s Day

Draymond sends hilarious Game 7 tweet, trolls Celtics coaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the aftermath of the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA title, Draymond Green is having a blast on Twitter.

Then again, Green always has fun on Twitter, but in the days since the Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Finals at TD Garden, he has taken it to another level.

If the Warriors hadn’t been able to win Thursday night in Boston, Game 7 would have taken place Sunday night at Chase Center. It would have been the second time during this eight-year dynastic run that Golden State played a Game 7 at home on Father’s Day.

The good news for the Warriors and Dub Nation is that there was no winner-take-all Game 7 in San Francisco, though Green sent out an incredible tweet Sunday afternoon saying he was getting ready for the non-existent game.

Less than an hour later, Green quote tweeted a story reportedly stating that Celtics coaches were listening to his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast in hopes of gaining any sort of strategic advantage as the Warriors’ star broke down each game of the series.

Clearly, whatever information Boston coaches got from Green’s podcast didn’t help much as the Warriors won the series in six games, including taking the final three games after the Celtics took a two-games-to-one lead in the series.

Green surely will have more to say during the Warriors’ championship parade in San Francisco on Monday.

