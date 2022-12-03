Draymond Green says Dallas fan matching $25K fine is ‘cool gesture’

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Draymond reacts to Dallas fan’s desire to match $25K fine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA on Thursday fined Draymond Green $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan during the Warriors’ game in Dallas on Tuesday night.

But the story doesn’t stop there.

In an odd twist, Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan who was the subject of Green’s ire, said on Twitter that he wanted to match the fine, with the donations going to either Green’s charity of choice or NBA Cares.

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews spoke to Green and asked him for his thoughts on Rehmatullah’s desire to match the fine.

“[It’s] a cool gesture,” Green told Andrews. “You don’t see that happen.”

Green also told Andrews that he plans to reach out to Rehmatullah at some point and that the money “should help someone’s kid.”

The Warriors don’t return to Dallas until March 22, so if Green and Rehmatullah haven’t connected by then, that Wednesday in March seems like a good time for them to meet up before the game.

