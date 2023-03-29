Draymond Green picks up 17th technical foul for Brandon Ingram scuffle

Draymond assessed 17th tech as Dubs-Pelicans turns chippy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Things got chippy toward the end of the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans-Warriors game Tuesday night at Chase Center, and Draymond Green was in the middle of everything.

Green picked up his second foul of the game after shoulder-checking Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 3:44 remaining in the second quarter. The two came face-to-face shortly after, exchanged some words and started shoving each other before being separated by players and staff from both teams.

The heated altercation resulted in a double-technical on both Green and Ingram, but the original foul called on the play was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul on Green.

About 16 seconds later, Green ran down the court for a fastbreak layup but was called for an offensive foul and his third foul of the contest. But it didn’t end there.

Green and Herbert Jones got tangled up on the floor and things turned sour as the two got into a scuffle of their own.

But as Green tried to remove himself from the situation, he bumped into Ingram and the two picked up where they left off.

Coaches from both benches had to remove and separate Green and Ingram.

RELATED: Watch Steph nearly knock down tunnel shot before Dubs-Pels

The technical foul on Green is his 17th of the season. If he gets one more, he’ll serve another one-game suspension.

He’ll have to be careful for the remainder of the game and season as the Warriors surely will need their defensive captain and veteran leader along the final stretch of the season and hopefully into the playoffs.