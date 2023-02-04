Draymond Green, Klay Thompson questionable, Luka Doncic out for Warriors-Mavs

Draymond, Klay questionable, Luka out for Warriors-Mavs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The primetime clash between the Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at Chase Center will lack one star and two more might not play either.

On Friday, the Warriors released their injury report and listed Draymond Green (right calf tightness) and Klay Thompson (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Saturday’s game. Steph Curry is listed as probable with a lower left leg contusion.

A few hours earlier, the Mavericks announced NBA All-Star starter Luka Dončić has been ruled out with a right heel contusion, while center Christian Wood remains out with a fractured thumb. Spencer Dinwiddie also is listed as questionable due to a right knee injury recovery.

Green was a late scratch for the Warriors’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, and coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that the hope is the injury is just “minor.”

Thompson sat out the game against the Nuggets since it was the second night of a back-to-back, but now he might be forced to miss another game.

Doncic sustained the heel contusion on a drive to the basket in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ game against the Pelicans on Thursday night. He didn’t return to the contest but still finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and four assists in just under 23 minutes.

Curry came down awkwardly on his left leg after making a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter against the Nuggets. While he was in considerable pain, he remained in the game and it appears as though he will be able to play Saturday.

The Warriors enter the Western Conference finals rematch with a 26-26 record, good for ninth in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks are fourth in the West with a 28-25 record.

Dallas beat the Warriors 116-113 in the first meeting of the season on Nov. 29.

