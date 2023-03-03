Draymond Green incredibly sags off Russell Westbrook, dares him to shoot

Draymond hilariously dares Russ to shoot wide-open three originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green and the Warriors didn’t appear too concerned with Russell Westbrook shooting the ball in the first quarter of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center.

With the Warriors winning 11-10 at the 6:46 mark of the opening frame, Green was seen playing well off Westbrook on defense, seemingly daring him to shoot a 3-pointer.

Westbrook, a career 30.5 percent shooter from distance, has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism in recent years for his shooting.

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas chimed in on Twitter, criticizing Westbrook for not taking the wide-open three.

After struggling with the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz prior to the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline, only to be bought out before signing a free-agent contract with the Clippers.

RELATED: Report: Steph ‘intends’ to play in Warriors-Lakers on Sunday

In three games with the Clippers, Westbrook has averaged 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range.

Better numbers for sure, but it doesn’t appear that Green and the Warriors care one bit.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast