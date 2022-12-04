Draymond Green hugs referee in strange twist to relationship with officials

Draymond hugs ref in odd twist in relationship with officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green, at least temporarily, mended his relationship with officials by hugging a ref in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center.

With 3:33 remaining in the third quarter, Green was called for a foul while defending Rockets guard Kevin Porter in the paint. Green, looking puzzled, threw up his hands in disbelief, walked over to referee Brent Barnaky with his hands on his hips and appeared to seek an answer for the foul.

After the conversation ended, Green walked away before immediately turning around and throwing his arms around Barnaky in a rare embrace of a ref on the court.

Green notoriously has a … complicated relationship with officials, and throughout his 11-year career has experienced his fair share of fouls, disagreements and even ejections.

RELATED: Poole’s jaw-dropping no-look pass leads to dunk from Kuminga

However, in a strange twist on Saturday night, it was all love between Green and an official.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast