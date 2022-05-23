Draymond Green hit with technical foul after Game 3 over-and-back violation

Dray hit with tech after questionable Game 3 backcourt violation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Draymond Green disagrees with a call, he isn’t one to shy away from voicing his opinion on the court.

He did just that on Sunday night during Game 3 of the Warriors’ Western Conference finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after referee Marc Davis assessed him a backcourt violation during the second quarter.

With the Mavs up 37-31, Steph Curry tossed a pass back to Green, who was near midcourt. Before Green catches the ball, he appears to set his feet on the Warriors’ side of the floor.

The play was deemed an over-and-back violation by Davis.

It was a questionable call at best, and Green let Davis — and the crowd at American Airlines Center — know it as he argued about it well after the whistle was blown. Moments later, Davis hit Green with a technical foul for his defiance.

As the Warriors went to timeout, the outspoken Warriors star had more words for Davis.

In addition to the technical, Green had two personal fouls through two quarters on Sunday, and the Warriors collected 12 compared to Dallas’ eight.

Following Game 2 of the Warriors-Mavs series on Friday, coach Steve Kerr said Green played with too much emotion and was “overly engaged,” after receiving a technical in the second quarter and fouling out 28 minutes.

RELATED: Mavs, Dubs exchange words after wild Steph no-look 3-pointer

The performance even earned Green a bewildered look from Andre Iguodala, and Kerr emphasized the need for a bounce-back performance from the Warriors’ power forward on Sunday.

Green has every right to defend himself after a debatable call, but Golden State needs him on the court and performing at his best if the team wants to take a commanding three-games-to-none lead in the best-of-seven-series.