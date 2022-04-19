Draymond Green hilariously waves goodbye to Nikola Jokić after Game 2 ejection

Draymond’s hilarious ‘bye-bye’ to Jokić after Game 2 ejection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Things did not go Nikola Jokić’s way on Monday night, much to Draymond Green’s delight.

They didn’t go the Denver Nuggets’ way, either, as they fell to the Warriors 126-106 in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series at Chase Center.

Jokić was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after receiving his second technical foul of the night. It was the culmination of a high-tension game for the Nuggets, who were fighting desperately not to fall behind 0-2 in the series and were clearly frustrated by Golden State’s offensive onslaught.

With seven minutes left in the game, Jokić went up for a point-blank shot under the hoop that was blocked by Draymond Green. Emphatically pointing to his face, Jokić ran over to referee Kevin Cutler to argue Green should have been fouled on the play.

Cutler apparently didn’t like what Joker had to say because he was served with a technical immediately, prompting Draymond Green to hilariously bid him farewell as he left the court.

Even the fans got in on the fun.

Jokić’s ejection came after a game filled with emotional moments from the NBA MVP finalist. His first technical came in the third quarter, when he slammed the basketball to the ground after drawing a foul while blocking a shot by Andrew Wiggins.

That wasn’t Jokić’s only outburst. Near the end of the first quarter, he and Steph Curry got into it after Gary Payton II blocked his shot and hit him with a friendly slap on the butt during a later timeout.

And it wasn’t just Jokić who was having problems. Midway through the third quarter, Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins had to be separated on the Nuggets’ bench during a timeout.

Green expected Jokić to come into Game 2 with a vengeance, but the Warriors shut down any chance of revenge from the Nuggets.

The two big men will face off again in Game 3 on Thursday in Denver, so hopefully Joker didn’t take the wave too personally.