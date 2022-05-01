Draymond Green greets Steph Curry with NSFW message after Game 1 win

Draymond greets Steph with NSFW message after Game 1 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Some people make promises. Steph Curry keeps them.

Curry told Draymond Green the Warriors were going to win Game 1 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the playoffs on Sunday — and they did just that.

“You f—–g told me!” Green shouted at Curry as the two shared an emotional hug after the gritty, nail-biting win in Memphis.

Green was ejected from the game, but as we have come to learn, you can’t ever truly get rid of Draymond Green.

Even though Green wasn’t allowed back in the game, the veteran forward made sure to get as close as possible to greet Curry and the rest of his teammates after Golden State pulled off the 117-116 win.

From the tunnel, Green dapped up every member of the Warriors. And there might not be anything more Draymond Green than that moment.

Green was assessed a questionable Flagrant 2 foul and tossed after getting a hold of Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke’s jersey and dragging him to the ground.

But before heading to the locker room, Green had a great exit from the game as he ran around FedExForum and high-fived his teammates to hype them up.

The Warriors appeared to have carried that momentum from their leader throughout the game down to the final seconds.

The Warriors had all the odds against them.

Green was booted in the 2nd, many of the starters were in foul trouble early, the team shot 65 percent from the free-throw line and it was a Game 1 road game in front of extremely loud Grizzlies fans.

But they showed grit that was boosted by Green’s exit.

Green’s presence will be felt from much closer than the locker room in Game 2 as he and the Warriors look to take a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday.