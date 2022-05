ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

49ers waive Chris Slayton

Earlier on Monday, agent Mike McCartney announced that tight end Tyler Kroft reached an agreement with the 49ers. Now we know the corresponding move San Francisco made to add Kroft to the roster. In the 49ers’ announcement on Kroft, they also noted that they waived defensive lineman Chris Slayton. Slayton joined San Francisco on a [more]