Draymond Green ejected after stepping on Kings star Domantas Sabonis’ chest in altercation in Game 2

Draymond Green got into it with a big group of Kings fans behind their bench before he was ejected from Game 2 in Sacramento, too. (AP/José Luis Villegas)

Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis got into it once again on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center.

Green was ejected in the fourth quarter after he stepped directly onto Sabonis’ chest, which prompted a huge reaction from Sacramento Kings fans in Game 2 of their opening round playoff series with the Golden State Warriors.

Just before the midway point of the fourth quarter with the Kings up by four, Green and Sabonis got tangled up underneath the hoop while fighting for a rebound. Sabonis looked like he was hit in the face as he fell to the floor before he wrapped his arms around Green’s leg.

As Green started to go the other way, he stepped directly onto Sabonis’ chest and pushed up — which left the Kings star writhing in pain in the lane.

That prompted a lengthy review while Kings staff tended to Sabonis on the floor, and Green got into it with a big group of Kings fans behind their bench.

Green was eventually hit with a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game. Sabonis was hit with a Flagrant 1 for grabbing Green’s leg.

Green finished with eight points, five assists and four rebounds.

