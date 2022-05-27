Draymond Green confident Warriors will play Celtics in 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green confident Warriors will play Celtics in Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Warriors punched their ticket back to the NBA Finals on Thursday night, and now they have to wait to see if either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat will join them.

The Celtics hold a three-games-to-two lead over the top-seeded Heat with Game 6 set for Friday night at TD Garden in Boston. A potential Game 7 would take place Sunday at FTX Arena in Miami.

Nothing is set in stone in an Eastern Conference finals that has been a seesaw series, but Draymond Green is pretty sure he knows which team will be coming to San Francisco next week.

Green and Steph Curry made an appearance on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” after the Warriors eliminated the Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, and Shaquille O’Neal asked the four-time NBA All-Star who he would like to play.

Green: “I think both teams are tough. Boston causes problems, especially offensively and their defense is incredible.”

O’Neal: “Draymond. How long we been boys, Draymond? I want your honest answer Draymond.”

Green: “If you’re asking me who I want to play, I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston. That’s who we’re going to play.”

O’Neal: “That’s the Draymond I know.”

The Warriors split their regular season series with the Celtics, while they won both meetings against the Heat.

After a two-year NBA playoff hiatus, Green, Curry and the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. It has been a long road back to this point and no one knows that better than the heart and soul of the team.

“This one is special because this is a group that no one ever thought would be back here,” Green told TNT’s Ernie Johnson during the Western Conference finals trophy presentation. “Klay Thompson goes through two catastrophic injuries, Steph Curry breaks his hand, we win 15 games two years ago. A group of young guys and experienced guys and [Warriors president and general manager] Bob [Myers] got at me earlier this year when I said ‘I don’t know if this has ever worked.’ And he got at me. But this group continued to come every day, put the work in. Our coaching staff has been amazing and we here, we back.”

The Warriors certainly are back and now they have time to rest and recover until the Finals begin next Thursday, June 2 against either the Celtics or Heat.

If Green has his way, the Warriors will know the Celtics are coming to town as early as Friday night.