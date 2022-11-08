Draymond Green compares Steph Curry takeover vs. Kings to NBA Finals Game 4

Draymond compares Steph’s takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special.

So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry’s 47-point effort in the Warriors’ 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.

“It was very Game 4 NBA Finals to me,” Green said Monday night. “He just wasn’t going to allow us to lose. Take that with a grain of salt. I’m not saying this game was that important. But you kind of know when to get out of the way.”

In Game 4, a 107-97 victory over the Celtics, Curry went off for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting. He drained seven 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds.

On Monday night against the Kings, Curry poured in 47 points on 17-of-24 shooting. He knocked down seven triples and notched eight rebounds and eight assists.

Golden State was returning home after an embarrassing five-game losing streak on the road.

Curry wasn’t going to let the skid hit six games.

“I’ve never been more happy about a win in Game 11 of the regular season,” Curry said after the win. “We needed it.”

Curry entered the fourth quarter with 30 points, but only stepped up his game from there. In the final 12 minutes, the reigning Finals MVP racked up another 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

With the Warriors trailing by two points with two minutes to play, Curry tied it up with a banked jumper and gave Golden State the lead with a step-back triple.

His bag Monday night was endless.

“It was one of those times where he was taking over,” Green said. “He wasn’t looking to pass the ball unless he absolutely had to pass the ball.

“And you understand that, so you try to do all that you can to get him the matchup he wants, or get him the looks that he wants.

“But ultimately, he took that game over by himself.”

The Warriors’ Game 4 win in the NBA Finals tied the series two games apiece, but it took all the life out of Boston. Golden State never lost again in its route to the championship parade in San Francisco.

This team, 4-7 through 11 contests, could use a similar run. Curry’s incredible performance Monday night could be what sparks the 2022-23 Warriors.

