Draymond Green calls Jordan Poole “No. 1 option” during playoffs

Jordan Poole continues to hit big-time shots in the NBA — just like the good ole’ days back in Michigan.

The Golden State Warriors took a 3-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening after a 118-113 win in Denver, and a huge thanks go to Jordan Poole.

Poole is leading the team this post-season averaging 28.7 points-per-game, while dishing out 4.7 assists-per-game, and he’s shooting an absurd 59.1% from 3. To put in perspective, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are shooting 45.2% and 44% from 3, respectively.

During the the TV interview after the game, former Michigan State star Draymond Green, had some interesting words for the former Michigan star.

The way Poole has been playing is starting to make the former Spartan appreciate a Wolverine.

“Facts, and you know I don’t like Michigan very much at all,” said Green. “You’re talking a guy who was on the third team All-G League last year, has been our No. 1 option in this playoffs. The way he’s playing, he’s gained the trust of everybody on the team, he’s gained the trust of Coach Kerr, and he’s gained fear from everybody else.”

The Warriors coach, Steve Kerr, said that Poole reminds him of an all-time great — teammate Steph Curry.

“Some of the flurries out there from him tonight reminded me of his teammate who came off the bench a little bit,” said Kerr. “It’s pretty remarkable to see the similarities now with both the on- and off-ball stuff. Jordan has had a pretty good apprenticeship with learning from Steph.”

“He continues to play well. This is a third straight playoff game where he’s really done a great job for us, knocking down shots, and making plays,” Kerr said.

The teammate who ‘came off the bench’ had some words to say about the youngster as well — “He was unbelievable,” said Curry.

The ‘Splash Bros’ of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have some true help on this year’s team, with the emergence of Jordan Poole. The Warriors will try and close out the series in Denver on Sunday,

