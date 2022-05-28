Draymond Green broke the code

Green made the remark on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” postgame show Thursday night following the Warriors defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. “Draymond broke the code,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports after the Heat’s 111-103 victory. “You ain’t supposed to say some s*** like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that.”

Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

just imagining Draymond on some remote island beach sprawled out on a daybed, sunglasses slippin down his nose, pina colada in one hand, phone in other, howling laughter as he reads abt the Heat slapping a poster of his bait like its the Notre Dame Play Like a Champion Today sign – 2:59 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

No player has ever given a prediction about which team will win another playoff series before so I can see why Haslem is this mad at Draymond – 1:32 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

A @YahooSports exclusive with Udonis Haslem: “Draymond broke the code…He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some shit he ain’t got no business saying.” Dispatch on Miami’s beef with Draymond Green. sports.yahoo.com/udonis-haslem-… – 1:11 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker on Draymond Green’s comments about playing Boston:

“It’s funny, we laugh…Cause he know better than anybody, we still gotta play the game.” – 12:34 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

P.J. Tucker: “Everyone picked them, even though we’re No. 1” seed…. He said everyone (presumably teammates) laughed when Draymond Green said last night that Golden State will be playing Boston in the Finals: “It’s kind of weird to be a player and pick another team” – 12:16 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Heat veterans P.J. Tucker and Udonis Haslem publicly thanked Draymond Green for giving the team motivation to force a Game 7 tonight. It’s clear Draymond’s message got around the locker room. – 11:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

PJ Tucker: “Tell Draymond I said I appreciate it.” – 11:41 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

PJ Tucker, like Udonis Haslem, says postgame: “Tell Draymond I appreciate it.” – 11:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That Draymond comment last night really made an impact huh – 11:37 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Draymond knew what he was doing… pic.twitter.com/t52yRZkKCk – 11:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Udonis Haslem goes over to the announcers

“Tell Draymond Green thank you.”

Draymond yesterday:

“We’re gonna play Boston.” – 11:29 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

“Tell Draymond Green thank you.” – Udonis Haslem. – 11:28 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Six of the Warriors’ seven leading postseason scorers (Steph, Klay, Poole, Draymond, Looney, Kuminga) were drafted by Golden State.

And none were higher than the 7th overall pick – 7:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Eastern Conference finals against Celtics prove eye opening for Heat’s Victor Oladipo. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Reaction to Warriors’ Draymond Green saying the Celtics already are in the NBA Finals. – 1:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Lowest FG% allowed by a defender with 150+ shots defended this playoffs:

37.5% — Steph Curry

38.3% — Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UixiA3W2wW – 11:01 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history (min 100 games):

.705 — Draymond Green

.705 — Klay Thompson

.695 — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/gnwldMFMgx – 10:37 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

for today’s @SInow daily cover i profiled erik spoelstra, “the most complete coach in the nba.”

(if you ever have a chance to talk with udonis haslem about him i highly recommend doing so)

si.com/nba/2022/05/27… – 10:33 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

The over/under in Game 6 of #Heat–#Celtics is just 201, lowest of any playoff game this postseason. ESPN and Draymond talking like the series is already over. Which means … usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 10:24 AM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

I see the growth. It’s good to watch – 8:43 AM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

We Give flowers. The old heads call it soft…

YOURS TRULY,

The New Media – 8:42 AM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

They don’t understand that he’s speaking of Lebron to show the magnitude that Steph should be mentioned. Not that he’s bigger or better than LeBron. It’s simply saying he’s one of the goats. They can only make one greater than the other. They don’t like them being GOATs! – 8:41 AM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Pat Bev went on TV and got off to a bad start with the Cp stuff. I’ve watched him a lot since. He’s extremely knowledgeable and well spoken. Also now speaking like THE NEW MEDIA!! – 8:38 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Draymond Green already counting out the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:55 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

A @YahooSports Story: What does Udonis Haslem actually do for the Miami Heat behind the scenes? More than you know. sports.yahoo.com/what-does-udon… – 1:15 PM

