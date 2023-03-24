Dramatic photos show how California lake filled in just 3 months’ time

Lopez Lake became the third reservoir in San Luis Obispo County to fill and spill this year when it reached capacity for the first time in 25 years on Thursday.

The rebound in the lake’s water level has been a remarkable sight, seeing as it was less than a quarter full just over three months ago.

Tribune photographer David Middlecamp captured a selection of images on Dec. 7, when Lopez was at a mere 22% of capacity. He then revisited the same spots this month as the lake neared capacity.

Also: See before and after photos of a full Santa Margarita Lake here.

Here’s a look at the dramatic comparisons. Drag the slider tool in either direction to see the change in water levels: