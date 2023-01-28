Drake’s LA home burglarized, suspect arrested: report

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into Drake’s Beverly Hills mansion Thursday night, according to reports.

The rapper, who purchased the lavish property for a cool $75 million last year, was not home at the time of the break-in, TMZ reports.

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker’s security team called the police after seeing a man leaving the property while holding an item he took from the house.

The man in question, whose name is not yet known, managed to flee on foot before cops showed up at the property, the outlet adds.

Hours after police made a thorough search of the estate, cops spotted a man walking down the street that matched the description given by Drake’s security.





The rapper was not home at the time of the break-in. WireImage

The suspect was subsequently arrested, sources tell TMZ.

The Post has reached out to Drake’s reps for comment.

It’s not the first time the rapper’s LA mansion has been targeted by burglars. In July 2022, a 23-year-old intruder was arrested after an attempted break-in at the house.

The sprawling estate, which sits between Bel-Air and the Hollywood Hills, has 10 bedrooms and a whopping 22 bathrooms. He bought the estate from British singer Robbie Williams.





Days prior to the break-in, Drake performed at NYC’s iconic Apollo Theater. Getty Images for SiriusXM

It spans 20,000 square feet across more than 20 acres — boasting an 11-car garage, elevator, and a wine cellar.

Thursday’s break-in took place just days after the rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, performed at NYC’s iconic Apollo Theater.

During his time in the Big Apple, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker stayed at a $75,000-per-night suite at the Mark Hotel, Page Six exclusively reported.

The rapper’s hotel room — reportedly the largest and most expensive one in North America — boasts 10,000 square feet with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, four fireplaces, a steam room, a dining room that fits up to 24, a full kitchen, a grand piano and a balcony with “ridiculous” views.