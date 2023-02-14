Drake’s 5-Year-Old Son Adonis Steals the Show in Must-See Interview With Rapper

Drake‘s 5-year-old son Adonis is way 2 cute for this world.

The rapper’s only child with ex Sophie Brussaux recently stole viewers’ hearts with a cameo appearance on the Feb. 12 episode of Barstool Sports’ Sundae Conversation. In the interview, Adonis adorably answered questions about his dad and his friends.

Describing Drake as a “funny dad,” Adonis added, “He does a lot of jokes.”

As for his pals, Adonis said he has friends that “are really nice to me,” and that his besties like him “because you’re being nice to me.”

Adonis also makes sure his dad feels the love. When Drake sat behind the mic, he explained how much his son expresses love.

“He definitely just always is vibing out with me, telling me how great I am as a father, a single father,” he said. “So, maybe he is trying to deliver a message.”

Just two weeks ago, the father-son spent quality time together at the 75th birthday party for Sandy Graham, Drake’s mom. The “One Dance” rapper commemorated the occasion on Instagram with a heartfelt message and a joint selfie of him and Adonis in matching gray suits.

Drake’s Son Adonis’ Cutest Photos

The look-a-like photo goes hand-in-hand with Drake’s October birthday tribute for Adonis, where he captioned the post, “Happy 5th to my twin.”

Barstool Sports

Sophie—who welcomed Adonis in 2017—also joined in on the celebrations, honoring her son with an Instagram slideshow featuring recent and throwback photos of the toddler.

“Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà. I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be,” she wrote on Oct. 11. “We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi.”

