Drakeo the Ruler stabbed at Once Upon A Time In LA festival, Snoop and 50 Cent shows cancelled amid LAPD investigation

Drakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, leading organizers to cancel the event.
Drakeo was stabbed in area behind the stage at just before 9 p.m. local time and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, People reporter Tomas Mier said on Twitter.
LAPD didn’t identify the person stabbed but the Los Angeles Times said Drakeo had been attacked by a group of people and seriously injured.
The concert was held at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where hip-hop artists such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Game, 50 Cent and YG had been scheduled to perform.