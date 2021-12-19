Drakeo the Ruler stabbed at Once Upon A Time In LA festival, Snoop and 50 Cent shows cancelled amid LAPD investigation

Drakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, leading organizers to cancel the event.

Drakeo was stabbed in area behind the stage at just before 9 p.m. local time and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, People reporter Tomas Mier said on Twitter.

LAPD didn’t identify the person stabbed but the Los Angeles Times said Drakeo had been attacked by a group of people and seriously injured.

The concert was held at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where hip-hop artists such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Game, 50 Cent and YG had been scheduled to perform.

Local news indicated one person was stabbed at the “Once Upon A Time In LA” music festival, where Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were expected to perform. CBS Los Angeles / Youtube