Drake was forced to stop his New York concert after a fan fell from the 2nd floor balcony into the crowd below

Drake performs during night one at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Drake performed the second of two shows at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater on Sunday.

During the concert, a fan fell over the second-floor balcony into the crowd on the floor.

Drake left the stage for about 15 minutes before returning to perform. The venue said nobody was injured.

A Drake concert was recently halted when a fan fell over the mezzanine balcony into the crowd below.

Drake performed at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York on Sunday. It was the second of two intimate shows sponsored by SiriusXM, which Insider attended.

About an hour and a half after Drake took the stage, he welcomed his collaborator 21 Savage for a series of duets. Before the duo could start, however, a man’s body suddenly dropped from the second floor into the middle of the orchestra pit.

A crew member rushed forward and spoke to the rappers, who left the stage: “Just gotta make sure somebody’s OK,” Drake told the audience.

The venue’s lights were turned on and security guards could be seen running through the crowd toward the spot where the man landed.

His fall also dislodged a light fixture, which was subsequently removed. Cords hanging over the side of the balcony were secured by a crew member.

A crew member securing cords that were dislodged at Drake’s concert in Harlem.Callie Ahlgrim

After about 15 minutes, the venue announced that no one had been injured by the incident.

“Everybody is absolutely OK,” a man said over the loudspeaker. “They are being checked on. Nobody’s hurt. But I got even better news for you: We’re at the Apollo so the show must go on.”

Drake and 21 Savage then returned to perform songs from their 2022 joint album, “Her Loss.”

“Let’s just make some noise that everybody’s OK,” Drake said in between tracks, adding, “I feel like they had to wait like 10 minutes, we should go up a little more.”

Before his final song, “Legend,” Drake also thanked his fans for their high energy throughout the night.

“This crowd is an absolute 10 out of 10. I’m so happy with tonight. We apologize for the delays and all that shit, but thank you,” he said, calling it “an evening of gratitude.”

“I used to come up here and my heart used to beat out of my chest. I used to be side of stage hoping some bad shit would happen, like a fucking fire alarm would go off,” he continued. “I used to dread performing ’cause I just never really understood how it was just like, me on one side and all of you on the other side.”

“But it’s nights like these that let me know I have the greatest job in the world and I feel like you, again, give me the confidence to know after all these years, after all the nos that we’ve heard, after all the doors that slammed in our face, it’s this exact group right here that lets me know that I’m exactly where I need to fucking be,” he concluded.

Representatives for SiriusXM and Apollo Theater did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

