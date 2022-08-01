Drake Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show: ‘I Am Truly Devastated’

Drake’s October World Weekend has come to a devastating halt. The “Sticky” rapper took to Instagram Stories Monday (Aug. 1) to announce he had “tested positive for COVID,” and that “the Young Money Reunion show is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible.”

“I am truly devastated,” the artist told fans in his text message on Stories.

More from Billboard

The news comes mere hours before Drake was set to storm the stage alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for the final night of October World Weekend. “I love you all and I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid),” the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper continued.

The first two nights of October World Weekend delighted Toronto fans with sets from Canadian music icons, performances from Chris Brown and Lil Baby, and a surprise appearance from Nelly Furtado. Drake even joined the “Promiscuous” singer onstage to perform her smash hit “I’m Like a Bird.”

Nonetheless, all hope is not lost for a Young Money Reunion show. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked in,” Drake wrote, confirming plans to reschedule the concert. Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj were originally slated to grace the Budweiser Stage tonight.

October World Weekend is a three-day Toronto-based festival that aims to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Drake’s OVO Fest and preview a global run for the festival in 2023. This year’s splashy weekend of performances follows another banner for the rapper. Last month (July 2), Drake notched his eleventh No. 1 title on the Billboard 200 with the debut of Honestly, Nevermind. The corresponding No. 1 debut of the 21 Savage-assisted “Jimmy Cooks” on the Billboard Hot 100 helped Drake become the soloist with the most Hot 100 top 5 hits in history (29, tied with The Beatles).

Click here to read the full article.