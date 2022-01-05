Drake LaRoche is married, 5-years after Adam LaRoche-White Sox controversy

Drake LaRoche is married, 5-years after Sox controversy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

​If you want to feel old, Drake LaRoche is married…

Yes, that Drake LaRoche. During the 2016 season, a then 14-year old Drake LaRoche was at the center of controversy when his father, Adam LaRoche, abruptly retired in spring training with the White Sox.

Adam LaRoche left $13 million on the table after the White Sox told him his then 14-year old son was no longer allowed in the clubhouse or to travel with the team.

The dispute caused a rift between White Sox players with Chris Sale hanging Adam and Drake LaRoche jerseys in the clubhouse, and Adam Eaton calling Drake a “leader.”

The wedding announcement came from the “OfficialBuckCommander” Instagram account, who congratulated the newlyweds.

No word if Sale or Eaton were invited to the wedding.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!