Drake Jackson one of 2nd round’s biggest steals

The 49ers didn’t pick in the first round of this year’s draft, but they might’ve walked away with a first-round talent. Defensive end Drake Jackson, who San Francisco selected 61st overall, was named by Draft Wire as one of the eight steals of the second round in this year’s draft.

Jackson was selected along with running back Breece Hall (Jets), cornerback Kyler Gordon (Bears), CB Andrew Booth (Vikings), DE David Ojabo (Ravens), safety Jaquan Brisker (Bears), wide receiver George Pickens (Steelers) and DE Nik Bonitto (Broncos).

Draft Wire listed Jackson’s all-around ability as the reason for his inclusion:

Jackson is a well-rounded defender who can get after opposing quarterbacks, as well as anchor the edge against the run. He joins an already formidable defensive front in San Francisco, where he’ll be able to make an immediate impact as a rotational player before becoming a full-time starter. Pass rushers with Jackson’s upside usually don’t last until the end of the second round.

Had the 49ers had their pick at No. 29, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see them take Jackson at that spot. He has a terrific blend of size and athleticism that should allow him to contribute right away on a 49ers defensive front that needs some depth on the edge.

