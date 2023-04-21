Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce, actor claims he found out online

Drake Bell, best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, is getting divorced. (Photo: AP)

Drake Bell supposedly learned his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, filed for divorce by reading it on TMZ. The embattled actor responded to the news overnight and plugged his new song, “Going Away.” The title is poignant given the 36-year-old was declared “missing and endangered” last week. Bell, famous for starring in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, was eventually found safe amid mental health concerns.

Von Schmeling filed paperwork on Thursday to end the marriage after four years citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to People, she’s requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s 1-year-old son as well as spousal support. She claims in documents they separated back in September.

Last week, Florida’s Daytona Beach Police Department announced authorities were looking for Bell (born Jared Drake Bell) after he had a “falling out” with his wife. Police were worried about a “possible suicide attempt” as the actor allegedly texted family in California saying he was going to “get drunk” and end his life in a hotel in Orlando, according to a 911 call obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Bell’s brother, Robert, reached out to Daytona Beach Police because The Amanda Show star purportedly did not want to be alive following child custody concerns.

Bell made light of the situation after his supposed disappearance made headlines, writing in a now-deleted tweet: “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

Over the past decade, Bell’s been in the news for troubling behavior. In June 2021, he was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for developing an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The woman, who was 15 when they started talking, accused him of sexual misconduct, but his attorney denied the allegations. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Bell was arrested in 2015 and 2016 for DUI, and in 2020, a former girlfriend accused him of verbal and physical abuse. Bell said this was untrue, calling the claims “a misguided quest for more money or attention.”

In January, Bell reportedly entered outpatient treatment for substance abuse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.