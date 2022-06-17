Drake Announces Surprise 7th Album Honestly, Nevermind : ‘Out at Midnight’

Drake

Drake is going zero to 100 real quick by surprising fans with a new album.

The Grammy Award winner, 35, shocked his 113 million Instagram followers Thursday by announcing his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind will drop at midnight.

“7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight,” Drake wrote in the caption, sharing the chrome-inspired album art.

His news was celebrated by friends and fans in the comments section. “Get your spritzers ready!” wrote DJ Khaled. “It’s your time to shine Jimmy Brooks,” Lil Yachty commented, referring to Drake’s Degrassi character. LaLa Anthony, Jay Pharoah and Rich the Kid responded with fire emojis.

Rumors previously circulated among fans as recently as last week that Drake was dropping a mixtape entitled Summer 22, consisting of 15 tracks, XXL reported.

Drake last dropped his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy in September, following a months-long delay. It quickly became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day, beating the record previously held by his 2018 album Scorpion. CLB broke the same record on Apple Music.

He also earned a best rap album nomination at the 64th Grammy Awards before withdrawing himself from the awards show, having previously called out the Recording Academy for snubbing his pal The Weeknd the year before.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake wrote at the time.

The Thank Me Later artist has had a busy year of collaborations since, releasing projects with French Montana, Jack Harlow, Future and even Kanye West, with whom he previously put aside their longstanding beef.

Drake has also signed a huge multi-faceted deal with Universal Music Group last month, which is rumored to be worth $400 million, according to Variety.