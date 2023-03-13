Drake Announces It’s All A Blur 2023 Tour – Complete Itinerary – The Hamden Journal

Four-time Grammy-winner Drake has announced dates for his upcoming North American It’s All a Blur Tour, with the 29-date arena stops launching June 16 in New Orleans and winding up in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday, September 5.

Also on the itinerary: Four shows in New York City and four in the Los Angeles area.

See the entire itinerary below.

The tour, in collaboration with 21 Savage, follows Drake’s 2022 release of two albums – Honestly, Nevermind and, with 21 Savage, Her Loss. According to Spotify, Drake was the service’s most-streamed artist last year.

Also on the It’s All a Blur tour will be stops in Chicago, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Montreal and Las Vegas. Additional cities, including Toronto, will be announced later. Ticket information can be found on Drake’s tour page.

IT’S ALL A BLUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

*Additional shows including Toronto to be announced at a later date.