Drake Announces It’s All A Blur 2023 Tour – Complete Itinerary – The Hamden Journal

Four-time Grammy-winner Drake has announced dates for his upcoming North American It’s All a Blur Tour, with the 29-date arena stops launching June 16 in New Orleans and winding up in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday, September 5.
Also on the itinerary: Four shows in New York City and four in the Los Angeles area.
See the entire itinerary below.
The tour, in collaboration with 21 Savage, follows Drake’s 2022 release of two albums – Honestly, Nevermind and, with 21 Savage, Her Loss. According to Spotify, Drake was the service’s most-streamed artist last year.
Also on the It’s All a Blur tour will be stops in Chicago, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Montreal and Las Vegas. Additional cities, including Toronto, will be announced later. Ticket information can be found on Drake’s tour page.
IT’S ALL A BLUR 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
*Additional shows including Toronto to be announced at a later date.