‘Drag Race‘ Star Jinkx Monsoon To Make Broadway Debut In ’Chicago’ – The Hamden Journal

Jinkx Monsoon, a two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will make her Broadway debut this January as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in the long-running Chicago.

Monsoon’s eight-week engagement begins Monday, January 16, and runs through Sunday, March 12 at the Ambassador Theatre. Producers announced the casting today, noting that Monsoon will be the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway.

“I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Monsoon said in a statement. “To be making my Broadway debut, as my favorite role, in one of my favorite shows— that lifelong dream is coming true and then some. The first number I performed in drag was ‘All That Jazz,’ so this feels almost too serendipitous. But I never question my blessings, I just thank Hecate for them.”

Earlier this year, Monsoon became the first two-time winner of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise when she took the crown in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7. She had previously won RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5.

The Tony-winning Broadway revival of Chicago opened in 1996, and in its long run has featured various celebrities in limited runs, including Pamela Anderson last spring in the role of Roxy Hart.

As Mama Morton, Monsoon, who has released three albums, will perform one of the highlights of the show’s Kander and Ebb score, “When You’re Good to Mama.”