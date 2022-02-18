The Hamden Journal

DraftKings Stocks Dives After Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Guide

Updated at 9:21 am EST

DraftKings  (DKNG) – Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report shares slumped lower Friday posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings but forecast a much wider loss over the coming year for the online sports betting and gaming group.

DraftKings said revenues for the three months ending in December rose 47% from last year to $473 million as more states eased restrictions on online gaming. Marketing and expansion costs, however, ate into the group’s bottom line, which came in at $128 million.

Looking into its 2022 financial year, DraftKings said it sees overall revenues of around $1.9 billion at the mid-point, a solid boost from its prior forecasts linked to the launch of mobile sports betting in New York and Louisiana earlier this year, with a much wider-than-expected adjusted loss range of between $825 million and $925 million, up from $676 million over the whole of 2021. 

