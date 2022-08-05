DraftKings Stock Surges as Online Betting Company Boosts Revenue Outlook

Text size
Shares of
DraftKings
were soaring Friday, after the online sports betting platform lifted its financial forecast, despite a gloomy macro environment. The upbeat outlook is also in contrast to weaker growth at rival
Caesars Entertainment
.
For the full year, DraftKings (ticker: DKNG) now expects revenue of between $2.08 billion and $2.18 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, ranging from negative $765 million to negative $835 million.
DraftKings earlier had projected revenue of $2.05 billion to $2.17 billion and adjusted Ebitda of negative $810 million to negative $910 million.
“Customer engagement remains strong, and we continue to see no perceivable impact from broader macroeconomic pressures,” said CEO Jason Robins.
Shares of DraftKings jumped nearly 10% to $17.90 early Friday.
DraftKings’ average number of monthly unique paid users increased by 30% year-over-year to 1.5 million in the second quarter. Revenue per payer on average was $103, also a 30% increase from the same period last year.
The company posted a loss of 50 cents a share, narrower than the 75 cents a share loss consensus among analysts tracked by FactSet. Revenue of $466 million for the quarter, which ended in June, also beat expectations of $439 million.
Conversely,
Caesars Entertainment
(CZR) posted a loss of 57 cents per share for the same period. Analysts were looking for earnings of 18 cents.
