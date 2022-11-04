DraftKings Stock on Pace for Worst Drop on Record. Ebitda Guidance Disappoints.

DraftKings Stock on Pace for Worst Drop on Record. Ebitda Guidance Disappoints.

by

DraftKings


stock was falling Friday even though the company raised its financial forecasts for 2022. A J.P. Morgan analyst said the sports betting company is lagging its peers on its path to profitability.

DraftKings


(ticker: DKNG) said it now expects revenue for the year to be in the range of $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion, up from its previous call for between $2.08 billion and $2.18 billion. The sports betting company also changed its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to point to a narrower loss of between $800 million and $780 million, compared with its prior call for a loss of between $835 million and $765 million.