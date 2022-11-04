DraftKings Becomes a Real Gamble After Lackluster 2023 Forecast

Gambling site DraftKings (DKNG) is trading sharply lower Friday as investors react to a less robust “bet” on guidance. Let’s check out the charts and indicators before the betting line shifts.

In the daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see that the shares are close to making a new low for the move down. The October lows are being broken and the 52-week low of $9.77 is not far away. Prices are below the 50-day moving average line and below the bearish 200-day line.

The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is bearish and its downward trend helps to confirm the price decline. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing to the downside just below the zero line for a new outright sell signal.

In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of DKNG, below, we see some interesting movements. The shares are in a longer-term downtrend as rallies have failed around the downward sloping 40-week moving average line.

The weekly OBV line shows a rise from early May but it did not contribute to much of a rise in the stock. These aggressive buyers of DKNG are getting a rude awakening with prices a short distance from new lows. The MACD oscillator is bearish.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of DKNG, below, we can see the $10 area as a potential downside price target.

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of DKNG, below, the $11 area is the target.

Bottom-line strategy: There are no sure things with betting and the stock market but a smart move would be to avoid the long side of DKNG.