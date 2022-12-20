Draft eligible players to keep an eye on at world juniors

Beyond Connor Bedard, the world juniors have a wide array of players who will draw NHL attention as they look to improve their draft status. (Getty Images)

Each year an elite group of NHL Draft-eligible players compete at the world juniors. This year will be no different, with several potential top-ten selections suiting up to represent their countries.

Past tournaments featured first overall picks like Juraj Slafkovsky, Rasmus Dahlin, and Connor McDavid, and barring a catastrophe, Connor Bedard will soon join this exceptional group of top picks to play at the world junior tournament prior to their draft.

Beyond Bedard, the tournament has a wide array of players who will draw NHL attention as they look to improve their draft status. Here is a look at the top prospects competing in the 2023 tournament from each nation:

Team Canada

It would be impossible to begin this discussion without Connor Bedard. He is electrifying and can take over a game — at any level — at will. Bedard fuses a unique blend of speed, creativity, and scoring ability reminiscent of McDavid. He’ll be central in Canada’s attack.

Perhaps the next player off the board at the 2023 NHL Draft will be his Canadian teammate Adam Fantilli. This season, Fantilli got off to a record-setting start with the University of Michigan as a rookie. While Fantilli plays a different style than Bedard, his impact is similar. Fantilli is composed, and transitions with speed through the neutral zone sparking an attack from anywhere he finds the puck. His big-game presence will be an asset to Canada, and to whatever team selects him in the top five of this year’s draft.

Goaltender Thomas Milic is the only other undrafted player on Team Canada.

Team USA

Entering the tournament with World Junior experience, six-foot-three Charlie Stramel also has something to prove. He’s off to a slow start with Wisconsin at the NCAA level and has seen his stock drop from the mid-first round to the end of the round, or into the second. A standout performance for Stramel could help reverse his slide.

Another first-round possibility for the USA is University of Michigan forward Gavin Brindley. Brindley unexpectedly beat out draft eligible forwards Will Smith and Ryan Leonard for a roster spot. While the talent up front is tantalizing, perhaps the most intriguing prospect, should he play, is goaltender Trey Augustine.

By NHL standards, his six-foot-one frame is small, but Augustine, who is the only 2005-born player on the roster, has stopped almost everything that has come his way this season with the USNTDP. It would not be surprising to see Augustine steal the net as the tournament progresses. Overage defender Luke Mittelstadt could also draw draft attention.

Team Slovakia

Last year it was Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemac, this year the burgeoning nation for top hockey prospects, Slovakia, boasts a quartet of high-end players in Dalibor Dvorski, Samuel Honzek, Alex Ciernik, and Maxim Strbak. Dvorsky is the cream of the crop and will be a key component to the Slovakian attack. He dominated at last year’s U-18 tournament and had a decent world junior showing, but will look to solidify himself as a top-ten prospect at this tournament. He hasn’t put up big numbers playing in Sweden’s Allvensken, but against his peers, Dvorsky continues to shine — showcasing his elite vision and powerful shot.

Samuel Honzek has been a name on the rise this season, creeping into the first-round conversation on many lists. The 6-foot-3 forward played professionally in Slovakia last year and is currently dominating with Vancouver in the WHL, scoring 43 points in 31 games this season. Alex Ciernik plays with pace, and a first round skillset. He can dart through checkers and will be a threat on this strong Slovakian team.

Maxim Strbak is a 6-foot-2 blueliner committed to Michigan State and currently playing in the USHL. Alongside Simon Nemec — the second overall pick in last year’s NHL draft — Strbak will be counted upon to transport the puck, and contain the best in the world. Towering forward Frantisek Dej also has an outside chance to be selected, while Slovakia didn’t bring Ondrej Molnar, a prospect currently pegged as a second- or third-round pick.

Team Sweden

For the longest time, the top three in the NHL Draft looked secure — Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, and Russian Matvei Michkov. That trio, however, no longer seems as iron clad beyond Bedard due to the emergence of Swedish prospect Leo Carlsson. He effectively uses his 6-foot-3 frame and showcases nifty puck skills while driving to the middle of the ice and generating chances. Carlsson has put up numbers exceeding recent top prospects playing in the SHL, collecting 14 points in 25 games for Orebro HK. This tournament will be used to evaluate Carlsson against his peers, where he has the potential to dominate.

On the blueline, Axel Sandin Pellikka was not initially among the conversation for top defenders available in this draft. Agile, and patient with the puck, Sandin Pellikka loves to activate from the backend, and is putting up eye catching numbers with Skellefteå AIK at both the J20 and SHL levels. Right now, he looks like a first-round lock, but could find his way into the top half of Round 1 if his play continues.

Team Czechia

The hockey world took notice when some scouts ranked Eduard Sale in their top five to open the 2023 Draft season. He was spectacular for Czechia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U-18 World Championship, and a strong performance at this tournament would solidify his top-ten status for this draft. Sale has great hands and vision, enabling him to create opportunities for his teammates, but he also has enough scoring prowess to finish his own chances.

Team Finland

The underage player most will be watching is blueliner Aron Kiviharju, who is a candidate to go first overall in 2024. In terms of the 2023 NHL Draft, Lenni Hämeenaho is Finland’s top prospect competing at this year’s tournament. Hämeenaho has rapidly climbed lists playing consistent minutes while producing 13 points through 28 games with Ässät in Liiga. He’s not a fantastic skater, but he gets to the busy areas on the ice, is strong in front of the net, and finishes checks, all while managing to find his way to the scoresheet.

Hämeenaho cracking Finland’s lineup bodes well for his draft status, considering other notable draft eligible Finnish forwards including Kasper Halttunen, Jesse Kiiskinen, and Emil Jarventie were all omitted from the roster.

Team Austria

Following 2006, Austria went 14 years without a player selected at the NHL Draft. Recently, the nation has seen multiple first-round picks emerge including Marco Kasper and Marco Rossi. Last year, alongside Kasper, the Montreal Canadiens also chose Vinzenz Rohrer, who will play at this year’s tournament, in the third round.

David Reinbacher looks like the next big name to come from Austria, and perhaps the best blueliner the nation has produced…ever. The 6-foot-2 right-shot defender has 14 points in 28 games with Kloten in Switzerland’s top league this season. While there isn’t a lot of flash to his game, there also aren’t a lot of concerns. Originally an afterthought in the draft, Reinbacher could creep into the first round and emerge as a staple in an NHL top four. Although a longshot to be drafted at this point, Ian Scherzer is the next-best Austrian prospect at the tournament.

Team Latvia

Rainers Rullers is an intriguing prospect for his 6-foot-4 frame and production this season, performing well for Zemgale in Finland’s Mestis league and domestically in Latvia. Aside from Rullers, Rodžers Bukarts, who plays junior in Switzerland, is a name that scouts have discussed in relation to this team.

Niks Feņenko is a second year eligible player who was considered a top 100 prospect by some scouts last year. The offensive defender was named to the QMJHL’s All-Rookie team for his play with Baie-Comeau, and he’ll strive to elevate his game against elite competition at the world juniors.

Team Switzerland

Leo Braillard is perhaps Swtzerland’s top prospect, but he’s not at the tournament, nor is he a lock to be picked. Braillard was a top performer for the Swiss at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and split his current season between the Swiss U20 loop and QMJHL with mixed results.

Not picked last season, Attilio Biasca could draw NHL interest after scoring more than a point per game at this summer’s world junior tournament, and collecting close to a point per game captaining the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads this year.

Team Germany

After multiple years of watching Moritz Seider, JJ Peterka, Tim Stutzle, and Lukas Reichel shock opponents and draw scouts to see Germany play, the well has dried up at the U-20 level. One of the only prospects to crack any draft conversation from Germany this year is Kevin Bicker, but he was left off Germany’s roster.

Whether it’s by draft or eventual free agency, Bennet Roßmy is a player teams will watch. He’s 6-foot-4, and scored a point per game at the post-draft world junior tournament this summer. Playing on a strong Eisbaren Berlin team, he hasn’t had many offensive opportunities, but he’ll get those at this tournament.

