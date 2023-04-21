Dr. Sullivan Returns – The Hamden Journal

A familiar face is returning for Season 2 of Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot. Original PLL cast member Annabeth Gish will reprise her role as Dr. Sullivan in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

Gish recurred as the character in the original Pretty Little Liars series, which aired for six seasons on Freeform.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the new series debuted five years after the original Pretty Little Liars series ended, focusing on new characters in the new fictional town of Millwood, PA and with multiple references to iconic horror movies (think Carrie and the original Halloween).

Season 1 picked up 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own.

Bailee Madison stars as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Mallory Bechtel as Karen/Kelly Beasley, Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe, Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar, Eric Johnson as Sheriff Tom Beasley, Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble and Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring executive produce. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based on Alloy’s bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard. Jimmy Gibbons serves as a producer for Muckle Man Productions.

Here’s a first look at Gish’s return to Millwood.