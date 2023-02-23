Dr. Seuss’ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ gets a book sequel, and Cindy-Lou is involved

“The, the, the, THE GRINCH” is bringing fans back to Who-ville.

Dr. Seuss’ classic book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is getting a sequel, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Penguin Random House Children’s Book announced Thursday.

The new book titled “How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” is written by Alastair Heim and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz. Both Heim and Ruiz have been involved in several Dr. Seuss projects, with the former writing “If I Ran Your School” and “I Am the Cat in the Hat” and the latter with experience illustrating the Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library books for more than two decades.

“All throughout writing the story, I couldn’t fully believe that I was actually getting to play in the amazing creative sandbox Dr. Seuss created all those decades ago,” Heim said to the Associated Press in an email.

Ruiz added: “When I heard of the opportunity to be a part of this project, I jumped at the chance only to find that it was difficult and daunting to approach adding to or expanding such an esteemed and treasured part of the American Christmas canon.”

“How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” is set one year after the cult favorite 1957 original.

What is the plot of ‘How the Grinch Lost Christmas!’?

“How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” fills in the gaps for fans who may be wondering what happened in the year after the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes after he embraced the spirit of Christmas.

The Grinch plans to win over the rest of Who-ville by proving his love for the holiday. To do so, he sets out to win Who-ville’s Christmas Crown by “making the largest, most spectacular Christmas tree the Whos have ever seen!”

“When things don’t go as planned, the Grinch’s heart turns ice-cold, and he threatens to leave Who-ville for good,” a release states. That is until Cindy-Lou Who is able to remind him what Christmas is all about.

When does the new book come out?

“How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” is scheduled for release on Sept. 5.

The original Grinch book has sold nearly 10 million copies in North America alone and like other Seuss books has been translated into multiple languages. It was made into a 1966 animated TV special narrated by Boris Karloff, a 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey and a computer-animated film in 2018 with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the Grinch.

Contributing: Mark Pratt, The Associated Press

