Dr. Oz asked his pal and fellow TV star Oprah Winfrey to stay out of the Pennsylvania Senate race where he is seeking the Republican nomination.

“I asked her to stay out. Don’t support me because if you get involved in any way, you’ll get hurt and I don’t want my friends hurt,” Oz said.

Oz made the remarks during a meet and greet with Manhattan Republican grandees at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in midtown on Dec 16. The confab attracted around 50 people and was hosted by billionaire John Catsimatidis and his wife Margo. Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and celebrity private eye Bo Dietl were in attendance.

Oz and Winfrey pictured together in 2009. ASSOCIATED PRESS

‘I don’t want my friends hurt,’ Oz said of the TV mogul. Courtesy of Apple

The Post — which was booted from the Oz event after being invited — obtained a recording of the doctor’s remarks.

The doctor said he had “high hopes” for the city’s incoming mayor Eric Adams and that Adams “understands law enforcement issues.”

Oz also urged attendees to have “compassion” for Lia Thomas, a controversial transgender university of Pennsylvania swimmer who has broken multiple women’s swimming records.