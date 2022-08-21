Dr. Dre Reveals How Close He Was To Dying After Brain Aneurysm – The Hamden Journal

Dr. Dre is opening up about how severe his health was when he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. The rapper and music producer made an appearance on the Workout the Doubt podcast where he made revelations about what happened and how close to death he was.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.”

Dre said that he didn’t his visit to the hospital back in January 2021 “was that serious” as he had visits from his mother, sister, and family.

“Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests… basically sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that….,” he added.

Following the two weeks in the hospital, Dre was left hungry and exhausted as he “didn’t eat for two weeks.”

The artist never felt he was in “trouble” and said, “I felt like OK, I’m just going through the procedure and I’m ready to go home. Some might say I came out a bit stronger than ever before.”

After his hospitalization, the mogul posted on Instagram giving an update to his fans.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote in 2021. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”