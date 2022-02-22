Dr. Daniel Wang MD, cardiac electrophysiology at White Plains Hospital, addresses the triggers, symptoms, risks, and treatment options of certain types of arrhythmias. This CBS Eye on Health segment has been sponsored by White Plains Hospital, a member of the Montefiore Health System.

