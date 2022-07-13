Dozens unaccounted for amid heavy Virginia flooding

Associated Press

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday. First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night, authorities said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Several small communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were impacted, according to the sheriff’s office.