Dozens of sharks swarm fishing boat in feeding frenzy off Louisiana coast, video shows

A shocking video captured the moment fishermen off the coast of Louisiana were surrounded by hungry sharks.

The video was captured by Dillon May, from Jacksonville, Florida, and posted on TikTok where it has gotten more than 600,000 views by his girlfriend Kaitlyn Dix.

May told ABC that they were out fishing for yellowfin tuna when the water suddenly seemed to boil.

The phenomenon is sometimes called a “tuna boil,” and occurs when the fish are feeding so fast and so aggressively that it looks like the water itself begins to boil, according to the station.

But this time it wasn’t the tuna doing the feeding.

Surrounding the boat were dozens of sharks chasing, attacking and eating the tuna.

The splashing became so severe that water was coming over the sides of the boat, and the fishermen joked that they were getting wet, the video posted on Feb. 24 shows.

Fins splashed and jaws chomped through the water as the sharks had their lunch, and the fishermen were careful not to get too close to the edge.

The sharks swarmed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice, 75 miles outside New Orleans.

