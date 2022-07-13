Dozens missing, homes damaged after floods rip through parts of central Virginia

The Daily Beast

Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting Faces Devastating New Setback

GoFundMeCooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who initially showed signs of improvement after his spinal cord was severed by a bullet at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, now needs an “urgent, complex and lengthy surgery” after his condition deteriorated Tuesday, his family said.Roberts became paralyzed below the waist when he was shot in the back. Police allege deranged gunman Robert “Bobby” Crimo, 21, killed seven with a sniper rifle at the parade and injured dozens, including Roberts, his