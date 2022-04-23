Dow’s biggest drop since 2020 has bulls nervously watching this support level, says chart watcher

The stock market’s Friday plunge will have market bulls looking for the Dow Jones Industrial Average to hold important support tied to the market’s gyrations all the way back to the 2007-09 financial crisis, technical analyst Chris Kimble said on Friday.

In the chart below, the founder of Kimble Charting Solutions applied Fibonacci analysis to the blue-chip gauge’s

DJIA,

-2.82%

monthly 2007 highs and 2009 lows. He found the “423% Fibonacci extension level” looked to be influencing the Dow over the past six months.