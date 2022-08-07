Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. Casino Brings a Big Name to the City

Las Vegas casinos have had the market cornered on sportsbooks in the city and state thanks to a 2015 law that banned daily fantasy sports operators in Nevada.

In October of that year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice for FanDuel, DraftKings  (DKNG) – Get DraftKings Inc. Report and any other daily fantasy sports operator to cease operations in the state. 

The NGCB ruled that DFS is a game of luck not skill, so it constitutes gambling under Nevada law. Companies wishing to operate in the state need to be licensed like all other gambling operations in the state. 