Dow up over 450 points as stocks erase post-CPI plunge

Stocks rose sharply in volatile trade late Thursday morning, erasing a steep plunge seen after a rise in the core reading of the consumer price index sparked an across-the-board tumble. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+2.01%

was up 466 points, or 1.6%, after a drop of nearly 550 points, or 1.8%, in early activity. The S&P 500

SPX,

+1.80%

rose 1.4% as it erased a loss of 2.39%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% after dropping as much as 3.15%. If gains hold, the Dow would see its biggest comeback in percentage terms since May 20, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were set for their biggest comebacks since Feb. 24.