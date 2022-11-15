Dow turns negative in afternoon trade Tuesday after report of Russian missiles hitting NATO member Poland

U.S. stocks trimmed earlier gains, with the Dow turning negative, after a news report indicated Russian missiles crossed into Poland, a NATO member. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.06%

fell 137 points, or 0.4%, to trade near 33,388, a decline from its near 34,000 intraday trading peak, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 index

SPX,

+0.72%

was up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+1.31%

was 0.7% higher, both well off the session’s best levels. Stocks appeared to be reacting to a news report that a senior U.S. intelligence official had said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, a NATO member country bordering Ukraine, killing two people.