U.S. stocks trimmed earlier gains, with the Dow turning negative, after a news report indicated Russian missiles crossed into Poland, a NATO member. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
fell 137 points, or 0.4%, to trade near 33,388, a decline from its near 34,000 intraday trading peak, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 index
SPX,
was up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite
COMP,
was 0.7% higher, both well off the session’s best levels. Stocks appeared to be reacting to a news report that a senior U.S. intelligence official had said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, a NATO member country bordering Ukraine, killing two people.
Dow turns negative in afternoon trade Tuesday after report of Russian missiles hitting NATO member Poland
U.S. stocks trimmed earlier gains, with the Dow turning negative, after a news report indicated Russian missiles crossed into Poland, a NATO member. The Dow Jones Industrial Average