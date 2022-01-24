Dow tumbles over 600 points early Monday as Wall Street extends decline ahead of Fed decision, earnings wave

U.S. stock benchmarks were under pressure early Monday, falling sharply as the downtrend that has pressured stocks this year continues apace.

Investors are watching for an important two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve, the first of the year, that is set to kick off on Tuesday.

What’s happening

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.26%

fell 688 points, or 2%, to 33,586.

SPX,

-1.75%

declined 2%, or 101 points, to 4,299, trading handily below the level that qualifies as a correction at 4,316.90.

COMP,

-2.20%

was falling 2.2%, or 305 points, to 13,456.

On Friday, major indexes recorded their biggest weekly drops since 2020.