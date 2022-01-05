Stocks traded lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Dow turning negative, after the release of the Federal Reserve’s last policy gathering in 2021 showed robust discussion around a potentially faster pace of shrinking the central bank’s massive balance sheet and raising rates.

Stocks slumped further and the Dow skidded into negative territory after the release of minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting in December revealed a more hawkish tone by Fed officials grappling with taming what some have described as 1980s-like levels of inflation.

Minutes revealed robust talk among some Fed officials around the central bank potentially moving to raise rates quicker and cutting its current $8.8 trillion sized balance sheet faster than earlier anticipated to help tackle higher costs of living.

The market reaction to talk of faster-paced steps toward policy normalization surprised some on Wall Street. “It was maybe confirming what people had worried about previously, and now it’s out there in black and white, on paper, for everyone to see,” said John Carey, director for equity income at Amundi U.S., by phone.

“You can’t doubt it’s going to happen at this point. That reality is sinking in.”

At the Dec. 14-15 meeting, Fed policy makers agreed to speed the wind-down of the central bank’s monthly asset purchases.

But Carey also expects the Fed to remain cautious about tightening monetary policy too much during its battle with inflation, particularly if the surge in COVID-19 infections hampers the economy, with some school districts hitting pause on in-person classes and difficulties emerging for planned industry conferences and other events major events, including the Grammy Awards, nearly two years into the pandemic.

“The problem could be resolved if the economy slows with omicron,” Carey said of inflation pressures.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Fed meeting hastened a wreck in technology-related sectors

already gathering momentum on Wednesday, with a second loss in store for the first three session of 2022. A rise in government bond yields also was contributing to pressure on tech plays, as investors factor in the prospect of higher borrowing costs if the Fed lifts interest rates as many as the three times as anticipated this year.

On the other hand, financials

which benefit from a rising rate environment, were headed solidly higher on the day and week.

The 10-year Treasury yield

has surged nearly 20 basis points in the first three trading days of 2021.

Investors earlier in the session were boosting value stocks in the financial and industrial sectors, while shunning technology plays.

“I think many investors are coming to the realization that this is not the time to stick your neck out,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management, in a phone interview.

He pointed to the “repricing of higher valuation stocks” in recent days and continued selling Wednesday in the technology sector. “At some point, though, I think tech investors will be going in to defend some of these names, but we are not at that point yet,” he said.

On the economic and policy fronts, a report on private payrolls showed that 807,000 jobs were created in December, according to the ADP National Employment Report, higher than forecast for a gain of 375,000, based on average estimates from economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

“Jobs, jobs, jobs. Today through Friday, Wall Street will be obsessed with jobs reports and their likely influence of inflation and interest rates,” wrote Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, in emailed comments.

Strategists use the ADP report to get an early read on the Labor Department’s report on private payrolls, which are scheduled to be released in about 48 hours. The private-sector report recently hasn’t been an accurate predictor of the Friday jobs report.

However, the ADP report is watched because investors will be more attuned to the health of the jobs market during the omicron variant surge. The labor market and the outlook for inflation also are two factors that policy makers at the Fed will be observing closely as they set up for the new year.

Separately, the final reading of the IHS Markit services purchasing managers index for December came in at 57.6, down from 58 in November but mostly in line from an earlier estimate.

Which companies are in focus?

The highflying automotive sector was in the spotlight, after rallies for Tesla and Ford Motor Co. on successive days. General Motors unveiled an all-electric Chevy Silverado on Wednesday, while Sony rallied in Tokyo trade after setting up an electric vehicle unit. Shares of GM were down 4.6%, Ford was off 2.8% after a big run-up on Tuesday and Tesla's stock was 5.2% lower.

were in focus after said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Its stock was down 4%.

were down 0.3% as the airline industry ordered the aeronautics company's 737 MAX jet. On Wednesday, the Allegiant Travel

airline, Allegiant Air, ordered 50 MAX jets with an option to purchase 50 more.

How are other assets faring?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 4 basis point to 1.70%. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was off 0.2%.

Gold futures closed higher, with the February contract rising 0.6% to settle at $1,825.10 an ounce on Comex, but retreated after the Fed minutes. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery, the U.S. benchmark, rose 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Bitcoin fell 4.5%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up less than 0.1%, while London's FTSE 100 ended its session up 0.2%.

The Shanghai Composite declined 1% and China's CSI 300

fell 1%, while the Hang Seng Index declined 1.6% in Hong Kong and Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1%.

—Steve Goldstein contributed to this article