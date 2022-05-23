Dow rises 300 points as S&P 500 attempts to edge away from bear-market territory

U.S. stocks were higher early Monday, bouncing after the longest stretch of weekly losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1932 and following a temporary dip by the S&P 500 into bear-market territory at the end of last week.

The gains were credited in part by some analysts to comments made by President Joe Biden about a reconsideration of China tariffs.

How are stock index futures trading?

SPX,

+0.80%

rose 32 points, or 0.8%, to 3,933.

COMP,

+0.06%

gained 66 points, or 0.6%, to trade at 11,420.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday saw its eighth straight weekly decline, marking its longest losing streak since April 1932, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each suffered seven straight weekly losses, their longest losing stretch since March 2001.

What’s driving the markets?

Investors appeared ready to buy a market beaten down by weeks of selling. That was despite reports of surging COVID cases in Beijing. where officials extended an order for students and workers to stay home and will carry out more mass testing in the nation’s second-largest city.

Analysts attributed equity index futures gains to comments by President Joe Biden, who said China tariffs imposed during the Trump administration were under consideration and would be discussed with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen upon his return to the U.S.

Biden also said the U.S. would defend Taiwan from any aggression by China.

Read: In Tokyo, Biden set to launch new Indo-Pacific trade pact to replace TPP

“U.S. noises in Asia, particularly comments about the tariffs, maybe kindled some fleeting optimism in the market but it’s going to take more than this to reset the bear market, albeit the S&P 500 is now trading below its 10-year average PE [price earnings] for the first time since March 2020 and cash levels are extremely high,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, in a note to clients.

See: Buy the dip or sell the ‘rip’?: What’s ahead for stock investors as ‘sticky’ inflation fears heighten consumer concern

The S&P 500 on Friday traded below 3,837.25, the level that marks a 20% pullback from its Jan. 3 record close. A finish below that level would confirm a bear market for the large-cap benchmark.

Appetite for risk was weighing on the dollar. The ICE Dollar Index

DXY,

-0.88% ,

which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, dropped 0.5%. Oil prices

CL00,

-0.73%

were modestly higher. Gold prices

GC00,

+0.64%

rose nearly 1% as the dollar pulled back.

There is no U.S. economic data on the calendar for Monday, but investors will keep an eye on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which is back after a two-year absence.

Also read: Davos’ post-COVID return laden with climate, economic woes and a war in Europe

What companies are in focus?

Shares of VMware Inc.

VMW,

+19.10%

jumped 19% after reports chip maker Broadcom Inc.

AVGO,

-4.27%

was in talks to buy the enterprise cloud-computing company. Broadcom shares fell 4.6%.

How are other assets trading?